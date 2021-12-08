Register new non-transport vehicles as per earlier rules: Karnataka HC tells state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to register new non-transport vehicles and fully built transport vehicles as per the rules which existed prior to the new rule notified on October 31, 2021, enabling dealers to register new vehicles.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the interim order after hearing the plea filed by a company having a contract with the transport department to issue Registration Certificate (RC) smart cards, and questioned the new rule saying it affects its contract valid till 2024.

“Prima facie, the contention raised by the counsel for the petitioner appears to be correct, and as such, requires consideration. Let the statement of objections be filed by the state government within three weeks. In the meantime, the registration of non-transport vehicles and fully built transport vehicles on first sale should be registered as per the existing system prior to issuance of the impugned notification dated October 31, 2021,” the court said, adjourning the hearing to January 31, 2022.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the state government’s decision dated October 31 wants to do away with smart card based registration certificate in lieu of electronic registration or online mode, and the same is arbitrary and illegal. He submitted that draft rules were notified in 2021, giving only five days’ time for any objections or suggestions. Exactly after five days, on October 31, 2021 the impugned notification was issued, authorising dealers of vehicle manufacturers as the registering authorities.