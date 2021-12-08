SSLC to have internal exam for 20 marks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SSLC examination to be held in March-April 2022 will have an internal examination aspect which will carry 20 marks for all subjects, and 25 marks for first language which is marked out of 125. This is due to the delayed start of the academic year. Comprehensive guidelines for SSLC mains and preparatory were issued by the KSEEB on Tuesday.

In the external exam, students have to secure 35 marks minimum, and in other subjects get a minimum of 28 marks out of 80 marks. To pass the examination overall, a student should secure 175 out of 500 marks (35 per cent) and in each subject, should have obtained a minimum of 30 per cent marks. There is no minimum marks to be secured in internal examination for passing SSLC.

MARK THESE DATES

Dec 13 to 27: Log in to board website, enter student details

Dec 29 to Jan 3, 2022: Print challan for fees paid

Dec 29 to Jan 5: Upload challan of fees paid at bank

Jan 5: Those who failed to pay fee, do do via NEFT

Jan 12: All candidates documents to be uploaded

Preparatory and final exam dates will be announced later.