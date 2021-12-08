Will not give up Badami seat for Siddaramaiahin 2023: Chimmanakatti

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: After Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah reiterated that he will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Badami, former minister BB Chimmanakatti has strongly opposed the former’s candidature from the constituency. Chimmanakatti is a five-time legislator from Badami constituency and, in the 2018 Assembly polls, he was forced to sacrifice his seat to Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah won by a narrow margin against the BJP’s B Sriramulu from Badami, but lost from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru district against JDS candidate G T Devegowda.Chimmanakatti said, “If Siddaramaiah had contested from Varuna, he would have had an easy win. But he sacrificed his seat for his son and fought from Badami and Chamundeshwari. If he is not competent to win from Chamundeshwari, then why should he contest?”

“After I sacrificed my seat for Siddaramaiah, my future in politics is hanging in the balance. Siddaramaiah should consider my words seriously and should contest from Varuna in 2023. He shouldn’t contest from Badami. I will contest from Badami and get elected as MLA.. If Congress comes to power, then I will also become a minister,” Chimmanakatti said while addressing the elected members of Badami local body.

This came as a surprise to many people that were present on the stage. “Chimmanakatti expressed his anguish against Siddaramaiah as he is reportedly being sidelined by the Badami MLA and his supporters in party activities. He was also promised of being made an MLC or a party post. But that wasn’t done,” said a party leader on condition of anonymity.Congress MLC R B Thimmapur said, “Chimmanakattii has expressed his opinion. The party will discuss this. There is no dissent in the party and it won’t affect the December 10 MLC polls.”

When questioned whether the party will take any action against Chimmanakatti, District Congress Committee president S G Nanjayanmutt said, “If the state party high command demands a report, I will submit it. It is left to the party high command to initiate any action. We condemn such behaviour. It was not the right platform to raise this issue. He could have spoken about this in party meetings or directly with the party high command.” Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah refused to respond to Chimmanakatti’s statements.

