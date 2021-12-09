'Food habits are individual's choice': Pejavar seer of Udupi against distribution of eggs at schools

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As the Karnataka government has started providing boiled eggs and bananas to children studying in government-aided schools, there are objections to this decision by various quarters.

Coming to oppose the state government's move on Thursday was Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi.

Speaking to reporters here, the seer said that food is the choice of individuals and none can force it. Every community has its own food habit and the government's job is not to force the kids to have eggs, he said.

"Let the government reimburse the money it intends to spend on buying eggs. Schools are not there to change the living style and customs of the communities. As there will be kids from all communities studying in schools, the government should not make eating eggs compulsory, he pointed out.

Regarding the state government's proposed bill against religious conversions, Pejavar seer said the religious conversions have spoiled many families and the recent incident where the entire family decided to perish in Mangaluru shows how cruel the religious conversion act is. This has to stop. If somebody is converting at will, it is acceptable. But forcible religious conversion is against social norms, he said.