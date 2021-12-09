STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Food habits are individual's choice': Pejavar seer of Udupi against distribution of eggs at schools

Every community has its own food habit and the government's job is not to force the kids to have eggs, he said. 

Published: 09th December 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As the Karnataka government has started providing boiled eggs and bananas to children studying in government-aided schools, there are objections to this decision by various quarters. 

Coming to oppose the state government's move on Thursday was Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi.

Speaking to reporters here, the seer said that food is the choice of individuals and none can force it. Every community has its own food habit and the government's job is not to force the kids to have eggs, he said. 

"Let the government reimburse the money it intends to spend on buying eggs. Schools are not there to change the living style and customs of the communities. As there will be kids from all communities studying in schools, the government should not make eating eggs compulsory, he pointed out.

Regarding the state government's proposed bill against religious conversions, Pejavar seer said the religious conversions have spoiled many families and the recent incident where the entire family decided to perish in Mangaluru shows how cruel the religious conversion act is. This has to stop. If somebody is converting at will, it is acceptable. But forcible religious conversion is against social norms, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami Sri Pejavar Matha Udupi egg distribution in school Food Habit Mid Day Meal
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp