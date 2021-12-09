STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Friendly deals’ over politics

It seems party affiliations don’t matter for leaders as far as the upcoming Council polls are concerned.

Published: 09th December 2021

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It seems party affiliations don’t matter for leaders as far as the upcoming Council polls are concerned. A case in point is former JDS MLA Kona Reddy, who had openly campaigned in Dharwad for Congress candidate and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed. Though he had to face criticism, Kona Reddy remained unfazed.

“Of course I had supported Saleem cent per cent, as secular forces should unite together. The decision was taken after consulting our party workers and also the Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri JDS presidents. Our party’s 1,000 workers will help the Congress candidate secure victory,” Reddy told TNIE over phone.

Similarly, in Chikkamagaluru, JDS MLC Bhoje Gowda has supported the BJP candidate and Deputy Chairman in the Council, M K Pranesh. In Tumakuru, BJP Lok Sabha member G S Basavaraju and former MLA Kiran Kumar extended support to Congress candidate Rajendra, son of former MLA K N Rajanna.

“District minister J C Madhuswamy has seemingly ensured the victory of the BJP candidate already,” Kiran sarcastically had remarked recently. Within the party both the leaders have been waging a cold war as Kiran was overlooked for the party ticket which went to Madhuswamy in 2018 polls from Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly seat.

