Health officer in Karnataka caught red-handed in bribery case on Anti-Corruption Day

When Surya visited the Virajpet Hospital on Thursday to pay Dr Shimpi the remaining Rs 2,000 in cash, the latter was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A taluk health officer in Kodagu was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe on Thursday, which happens to be Anti-Corruption Day.

Surya, a resident of Virajpet, had approached the Virajpet Government Hospital for consultation and had been diagnosed with appendicitis. He was asked to undergo appendectomy surgery.

However, Virajpet taluk health officer Dr Vishwanath Shimpi allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 for the surgery. Following negotiations, the amount was later reduced to Rs 5,000. The surgery was conducted on November 29 and Surya had transferred Rs 3,000 on the day via Google Pay.

Following this, Surya’s wife Lalitha later filed a complaint to the ACB and officials laid a trap to nab the accused.

When Surya visited the Virajpet Hospital on Thursday to pay Dr Shimpi the remaining Rs 2,000 in cash, the latter was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths. Dr Shimpi has been taken into custody and further investigations are ongoing.    

