Karnataka's Ishad mangoes, Kumta onions, Bhatkal jasmine start journey towards GI tag

KARWAR: They are unique, popular and are grown in small areas for the last several centuries. Delicious Ishad mangoes from Ankola, sweet onions from Kumta, betel leaves from Honnavar and fragrant jasmine from Bhatkal are all set to get geographical indicator (GI) tags as the Horticulture Department has started the process.

The GI tags will catapult them to international fame and recognition, helping local farmers along the way. “We have started the process to get GI tags for these crops. We have collected the required data to be furnished to the Directorate of GI, based in Chennai,” said Satish, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, Karwar.

“The sweet onion does not have the pungent smell associated with other types of onions. Of late, there has been a demand from far-off places. You cannot miss this onion tied in bunches. It is a perfect crop to be get the GI tag,” said SV Hittalamani, former director of the Horticulture Department.“Black Ishad mango from Ankola is tasty and pulpy. Earlier, it used to be canned and exported. We hope to revive its past glory,” said Satish.

The Honnavar betel leaf, known as the queen leaf, is grown only in a few pockets of the taluk. “It is being cultivated for over 500 years. It was said to be patronised by the famous queen Chennabhaira Devi, who is also known as Pepper Queen,” he said.

The Bhatkal jasmine is similar to the other famous variety from Udupi. “But it is different and is much sought after for pujas. For Bunts and a few other communities, no wedding is complete without the Bhatkal jasmine,” he said.

He hoped that the GI tags will transform the fate of the crops as well as farmers. But Hittalamani warned that getting a GI tag is no cakewalk. For any living or non-living thing to get the tag, it must be proved that it has a heritage value and for a crop, it must be shown that it is being grown for centuries. A panel will study the proof submitted and place it before the GI Committee. Only if the committee is convinced that data is accurate will the GI tag be accorded. “Many applications have been pending before the committee for lack of adequate information. Once the GI tag is given, the crop is supported and publicised to give its due recognition. The process is quite lengthy,” he added.