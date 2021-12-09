STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More vigilance to be shown as COVID cases in schools, PUCs reach 172 in Karnataka: Minister

Nagesh said health experts studied the COVID situation in residential schools and hostels and told the Cabinet that there is no need to close schools in the state as the situation is not serious

Published: 09th December 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh on Thursday said more vigilance will be shown at residential schools and hostels. As many as 140 out of 172 cases in schools and PUCs have emerged out of residential schools, he said.

Talking to media persons, Nagesh said health experts studied the prevalent COVID situation in residential schools and hostels and told the Cabinet that there is no need to close schools in the state as the situation is not serious.

He added that there is no drop in attendance in schools across the state.

He said the expert committee was on Wednesday asked if a special SOP will be prepared after the percentage of COVID cases has increased in eight institutes.

However, they suggested that inspections at residential schools and hostels must be increased and this will need an interdepartmental coordination between the education and the health department, Nagesh said.

ALSO READ: Enforce rules, don’t impose Covid curbs, say Karnataka industries ahead of Cabinet meet

“A joint committee has to be made which includes education and health officers. The committee everyday should increase inspections in hostels and residential colleges. Schools also should be visited to check if they are adhering to SOPs,” Nagesh added about the suggestions.

He added that immediately a joint committee of the DHO and BEO will be created.

The minister said that a total of 172 cases have emerged among teachers and students in institutes from classes one to 12 across the state — DHO and BEO both will form committees and schools will be inspected.

"Yesterday and the day before, there have been fewer cases, there is no reason to fear and schools won’t close for any reason,” the minister added. The earlier SOP will continue in schools.

'Two cases in PU Colleges, but good attendance for midterm exams'

The minister also announced that there have been two positive cases in PU Colleges — one, a residential college, and another, Mount Carmel PU College.

Although this comes in the midst of the first and second PUC mid-term examinations, he said it has seen a good attendance.

Second PU students will write examinations in April

Nagesh said that the second PUC students will write their examinations in April. These students have not taken their first PUC examinations and the ongoing mid-term examination is a practice to write the examinations for three hours.

