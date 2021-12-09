Woman gram panchayat member hops between BJP and Congress, all in a day

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a curious incident, a woman gram panchayat member, who had identified herself with the Congress, jumped to the BJP in the morning, but went back to her former party the same evening. Purnima, GP member of Arasalu in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district, changed two parties, all in a day.

On the last day of open campaigning for the Council elections on Tuesday, both the BJP and the Congress campaigned extensively. At a campaign held at Ripponpet, Purnima joined the BJP. But, in a dramatic turn of events, she rejoined the Congress in a jiffy.

Even though gram panchayat members do not contest elections on party tickets, they are associated with political parties. Thanks to this, the parties claim that they have loyal voters to elect their candidates as MLCs in the local authorities’ constituencies. The gram panchayat members, along with taluk and zilla panchayat members and urban local body members, who are voters for the MLC elections, are invited for campaigns.

At one such meeting, Purnima was welcomed into the BJP in the presence of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa.However, Purnima pleaded innocence. “Since Eswharappa, who is RDPR minister, was attending the meeting, I participated. To my surprise, I was welcomed into the party. Later, our GP president asked why I joined the BJP. I told him that I was unaware that I would be welcomed into the BJP. Later, I joined the Congress the same evening,” she said.

Arasalu GP president Umakar said Purnima joined the BJP unknowingly. “Later, I requested former Congress MLA Belur Gopal Krishna to welcome her back to the party. She was welcomed the same evening,” he said.