STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

10,000 schools in Karnataka may shut down

Up to 10,000 private schools catering to poor and middle-class students are on the verge of closing in the state, due to their inability to adhere to safety norms due to lack of proper guidelines.

Published: 10th December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Up to 10,000 private schools catering to poor and middle-class students are on the verge of closing in the state, due to their inability to adhere to safety norms due to lack of proper guidelines. This is also pushing private school associations to appeal to Opposition leaders to help address the issue at the winter assembly session at Belagavi, scheduled to begin on Monday. 

The issue includes guidelines from the PWD, such as getting fire and safety certificates within a 10-day deadline. “Even today, lack of proper guidelines by the department paves the way for corrupt officials to make money and issue certificates. The department has become a market for issuing certificates. Unable to tolerate harassment by the department, small and medium schools, including some schools in rural areas and those run by mutts, totalling around 10,000, are on the verge of closing,” said Lokesh Talikatte, president, Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Karnataka. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka private schools Karntaka education Karnataka government
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp