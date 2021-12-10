STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: 172 Covid cases in schools, PU colleges

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that of the 172 cases, 140 are from residential schools.

covid testing

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 172 Covid-19 cases have been reported among teachers and students in institutes across the state, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, whose purview is educational institutes up to Class 12. Nagesh said that of these cases, 140 are from residential schools. Even so, he said schools will not be closed and attendance will not drop across the state.

He assured that vigilance will be heightened at residential schools and hostels. For this purpose, an interdepartmental expert committee comprising health and education officials will be created at the local level, and officials will inspect adherence to Covid norms in hostels, residential schools and regular schools, although the focus will be on the first two. 

The expert committee, asked if special SOPs need to be drawn up, suggested stringent inspection and that a joint committee of a District Health Officer and Block Education Officer be set up immediately, Nagesh said, adding that the committees will check the ground-level situation in both residential and regular schools.

“There have been fewer cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, there is no reason to fear and schools won’t close for any reason,” the minister added. 

