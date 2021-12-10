57 people's representatives seek assistants to cast votes in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the stage set for the Legislative Council election to 25 seats from local bodies on Friday, 57 unlettered and visually impaired voters in the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency have sought the help of assistants to cast their vote. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham told TNIE that of the 57 voters, seven are from Mysuru and rest from Chamarajanagar district.

The taluk panchayats were tasked with listing out voters based on gender and literacy and it was found that many had learnt only to affix their signatures. Fifty seven members of the electoral college, who are either unlettered or visually impaired, have informed the local electoral officers to provide them with assistants to exercise their preferential votes.

As more than 600 votes were found to be invalid in the previous election, the electoral officers, apart from the political parties and the candidates themselves, have conducted training sessions for the voters on casting preferential votes. The candidates fear that invalid votes may mar their prospects.

Meanwhile, about 1,800 staffers were involved in mustering held at the Mini Vidhana Soudhas in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Polling will be held in 393 booths in which 6,771 voters including 2,172 men, 1,082 women and two Others will cast their votes. In the dual-member constituency, Dr Thimmaiah of the Congress, Raghu Kautilya of the BJP, C N Manje Gowda of the JDS and Independent candidate Vatal Nagaraj are in the fray. The voters are spread across 259 booths in Mysuru and 134 in Chamarajanagar. The polling booths are being manned by those who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

The election staff and cops have been directed to follow all Covid rules and ballot boxes will be brought to a strong room at Maharani Commerce and Management College where they will be under CCTV surveillance. Counting of votes will be held on December 14. The electoral officers have ensured that the booths have basic facilities including electricity, drinking water, toilets and other facilities. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and has ordered closure of liquor shops. Meanwhile, local leaders of all prominent political parties are reaching out to panchayat members and their family members to win over them and also to brief them about the preferential voting system.

