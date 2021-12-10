Call on Karnataka Covid curbs for Christmas, New Year next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government will take a decision on imposing any restrictions during Christmas and New Year celebrations sometime next week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. The government will also take a final call on bringing back night curfew.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the government is monitoring the Covid-19 cases and the situation will be analysed for a week. “Depending on that, we will decide when we convene another meeting next week. We do not want to take any hasty decisions at present,’’ the Chief Minister added.