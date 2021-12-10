Karnataka HC seeks status of unauthorised buildings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted the BBMP three months time to show concrete action taken against unauthorised buildings in the city.“Despite the work you have done on paper, action should be seen on the field. You have demolished only three buildings. Our only effort is to sensitise you and make you aware of what is going on in the city. We will give you more time, but action should be seen on the field, not only on paper,” a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum told BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta in court.

This was after the BBMP had informed the court that they have surveyed 1,31,745 unauthorised buildings in the city. It also added that it has issued notices under Section 313 of the KMC Act to 16,286 building owners, for submitting documents to show that the buildings were not unauthorised constructions, and have received replies from 1,712 of them. The BBMP counsel also submitted that due proceedings will be held and final orders will be passed expeditiously in accordance with law.

The court noted that the BBMP counsel submitted that they need three months of time to show that concrete action has been taken and unauthorised constructions have been demolished. Considering the submission made by the counsel for the Palike, the court said, “We grant three months to the BBMP to execute the action plan, as prepared by them, and file a compliance report on the basis of the statement of unauthorised constructions submitted to the court.”

Meanwhile, the counsel for the BBMP informed that a personal affidavit has been filed, explaining the steps taken to identify unauthorised constructions and the action taken on the issue. The hearing was adjourned to March 15, 2022, while asking Gupta to appear again.

Create action plan to tackle dog nuisance at Cubbon Park

Orally observing that the dogs inside Cubbon Park are a nuisance to morning walkers and there is no restriction on the movement of dogs and cattle there, which ‘dirty’ the walk paths, the High Court on Thursday directed the BBMP to come out with an action plan to prevent the menace of such animals at the popular green space. “This menace is very serious. If you do not act, we will have to take suo motu cognisance and issue notice,” a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum warned BBMP. Further, the court observed that there should be rules for maintaining for domesticated animals and owners will have to get a licence to keep them. The court further questioned how dogs were permitted inside Cubbon Park. “In fact, so many dogs in the park affect morning walkers. People bring dogs to the park, as there is no restriction on their movement. No fee is charged, why? How these dogs are permitted in a public place? It is very dangerous,” the court observed.