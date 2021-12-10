Gen Bipin Rawat’s close connect with Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the top boss of the Indian defence establishment, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, had a close connection with Belagavi, the hub of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. He had visited Belagavi four times and was extremely proud of the work of the infantry.

On November 3, 2017, he reviewed the passing-out parade of newly recruited cadets at the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre (MLIRC). Next, General Rawat participated in the centenary celebration of ‘Sharqat battle’ at MLIRC in Belagavi on October 30, 2018. He was the Chief of the Indian Army at that time. In his address on the occasion, he expressed pride in participating in such a great event. The history of the Maratha regiment started with the Sharqat battle victory (victory of 114 Mahrattas, now the Maratha regiment centre, in Sharqat, now in Iraq) a century ago. The regiment has a different recognition in the Indian Army and as a leading force it is ready to perform any tough task at any location, he had said.

Condolences

The Belagavi Bar Association organised a condolence meet. Belagavi district principal and sessions judge Chandrashekhar Joshi paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat, all the officers and others who died in the chopper crash.