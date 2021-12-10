STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gen Bipin Rawat’s close connect with Belagavi

The regiment has a different recognition in the Indian Army and as a leading force it is ready to perform any tough task at any location, he had said.

Published: 10th December 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

CDS General Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the top boss of the Indian defence establishment, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, had a close connection with Belagavi, the hub of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. He had visited Belagavi four times and was extremely proud of the work of the infantry.

On November 3, 2017, he reviewed the passing-out parade of newly recruited cadets at the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre (MLIRC). Next, General Rawat participated in the centenary celebration of ‘Sharqat battle’ at MLIRC in Belagavi on October 30, 2018. He was the Chief of the Indian Army at that time. In his address on the occasion, he expressed pride in participating in such a great event. The history of the Maratha regiment started with the Sharqat battle victory (victory of 114 Mahrattas, now the Maratha regiment centre, in Sharqat, now in Iraq) a century ago. The regiment has a different recognition in the Indian Army and as a leading force it is ready to perform any tough task at any location, he had said.

Condolences

The Belagavi Bar Association organised a condolence meet. Belagavi district principal and sessions judge Chandrashekhar Joshi paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat, all the officers and others who died in the chopper crash. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gen Bipin Rawat Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat Helicopter crash
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp