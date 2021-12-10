Separate property tax slab for industries in Urban Local Bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to ease the property tax burden on industries and to encourage the setting up of more industries, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to create a separate slab to be levied in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation coming under urban local body (ULB) limits.

This is being done by bringing amendments to Section 108 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and Section 94 Karnataka Municipalities Act. Several industry bodies and organisations had made representations to the State Government stating that the property tax being levied on industries was very high and that they are facing loss compared to commercial establishments.

Sources said Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani took up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Urban Development Department to bring it before the Cabinet and get it approved. It is proposed that the separate slab for industries at a lesser rate than the commercial category will encourage establishment of more industries and, in turn, result in more employment opportunities. Though ULBs will incur financial loss, it shall be compensated over a period of time due to industrial growth and economic boost and the ULBs will be in a better position to carry out more development works.

As per Section 101 (2) of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, ULBs are empowered to levy property tax on commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and industrial areas. The ULBs are levying property tax for industrial buildings fixed for commercial buildings as there is no separate slab for industries. In the 2021-22 budget, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had proposed a new slab for industries in ULB limits.