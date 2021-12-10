STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Separate property tax slab for industries in Urban Local Bodies

In the 2021-22 budget, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had proposed a new slab for industries in ULB limits.  

Published: 10th December 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to ease the property tax burden on industries and to encourage the setting up of more industries, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to create a separate slab to be levied in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation coming under urban local body (ULB) limits. 

This is being done by bringing amendments to Section 108 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and Section 94 Karnataka Municipalities Act. Several industry bodies and organisations had made representations to the State Government stating that the property tax being levied on industries was very high and that they are facing loss compared to commercial establishments.

Sources said Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani took up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Urban Development Department to bring it before the Cabinet and get it approved. It is proposed that the separate slab for industries at a lesser rate than the commercial category will encourage establishment of more industries and, in turn, result in more employment opportunities. Though ULBs will incur financial loss, it shall be compensated over a period of time due to industrial growth and economic boost and the ULBs will be in a better position to carry out more development works.

As per Section 101 (2) of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, ULBs are empowered to levy property tax on commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and industrial areas. The ULBs are levying property tax for industrial buildings fixed for commercial buildings as there is no separate slab for industries. In the 2021-22 budget, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had proposed a new slab for industries in ULB limits.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MLC elections Local body quotas Karnataka Legislative Council Karnataka urban local bodies separate tax slabs
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp