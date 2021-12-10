Karnataka students protest against law varsity

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 250 law students gathered on Thursday at Maurya Circle to protest against the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) continuing pen-and-paper tests, despite objections. In Hubballi, thousands of students have been protesting for the last four days, with many of them on hunger strike. One student has been hospitalised.

The students have been demanding the KSLU to switch to online examinations claiming arbitrary scoring in offline examinations. “Our previous semester results were very unfair, while many students still haven’t got their results. They’re adamant on having the examinations offline since it’ll fetch them a lot of money with re-evaluation scams,” alleged Rithvik Balanagraj, a student.

“We don’t get our answer sheets after evaluation, so we have no proof that we’ve been incorrectly evaluated. With online examinations, we have a copy of our answer sheets and we can prove that we’ve been undermarked and forced to send our papers for re-evaluation,” said another student’.

“It’s happened to me a few times that I apply for revaluation in the subjects I’ve failed and I get 25 marks more. Do they expect us to pay for our marks? I can afford it, but what about students that are already struggling financially?,” asked a student. The students said they had faced several other issues, including falling behind a semester due to poor online classes and the syllabus was not covered in time. Furthermore, due to the university making examination and timetable announcements late, students from other states had to suffer, they pointed out.

