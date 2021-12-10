STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use ‘Codavas’ to address Kodavas, Karnataka HC tells state government

The order was passed in favour of Codava National Council, which filed a petition demanding the rectification. 

Published: 10th December 2021 05:45 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka High Court has passed an order directing the State Government to rectify the use of Kodagaru nomenclature to ‘Codavas’ or ‘Codavaru’ in all government notifications, while referring to the Kodava community. The order was passed in favour of Codava National Council, which filed a petition demanding the rectification. 

In 2009, the Codava National Council had pleaded with the Karnataka Permanent Backward Class Commission to rectify the nomenclature from ‘Kodagaru’ to ‘Codavas’ in the government notifications.  Though the commission had forwarded the request to the state, it remained unaddressed. Following this, a writ petition was filed by CNC president NU Nachappa at the HC, seeking rectification in the usage of nomenclature. After nearly a decade, the court order was passed in favour of CNC. 

