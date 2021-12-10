Veteran Karnataka Congress leader SR Morey passes away at 82 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Senior Congress leader and former minister S R Morey (82) passed away at a private hospital in Dharwad on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for age-related illness. Morey, a three-time MLA from Dharwad region, is survived by his three daughters.

Congress leaders have expressed their grief and claimed that Morey was not a person with greed and always served people. “Morey always obeyed the party high command and never compromised with his principles. He paved the way for hundreds of party workers to become leaders in various positions in the party,” a Congress leader said.

Morey started his political journey as a municipal councillor in Hubballi in 1972. Later, he contested the 1983, 1989 and 2004 Assembly elections and was elected as an MLA and also became a minister in 2005.

He was instrumental in implementing several projects, including drinking water projects for Dharwad district. Morey had not only limited himself to the Congress and used to guide many young political minds from different political parties.

“Morey never had that attitude of being a minister... he always welcomed people and did all possible help to those who approached him,” said the Congress leader.Even at the age of 82, he used to walk around the city and interact with people. Meanwhile, political leaders from all parties condoled the death of Morey. His last rights were performed in Dharwad on Thursday evening.