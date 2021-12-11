STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20,000 Karnataka students to undergo skilling, counselling 

Fifty colleges, including Government Pre-University, ITIs, Polytechnics and Arts & Science colleges have been identified to work with the faculty and student communities.

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports is coordinating with SAP Labs and Indian and United Nation’s Development Programme (UNDP) to train 20,000 students in 50 colleges in the state on career guidance, through psychometric assessment and counselling. It will be followed by digital skills wherein 200 hours of the module will be delivered. Fifty colleges, including Government Pre-University, ITIs, Polytechnics and Arts & Science colleges have been identified to work with the faculty and student communities.  

At the outset, the programme will be implemented in four districts -- Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada and Raichur. This is part of a state-level initiative called ‘Code-Unnati’, rolled out to improve entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. An LoU (Letter of Understanding) was signed between UNDP and the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports on Friday as part of ‘Code-Unnati’. 

