99.86 per cent voting in closely watched Bengaluru Urban Council seat

BENGALURU: The elections to the Legislative Council seat from the Bengaluru Urban constituency, which was in the spotlight for several reasons, recorded 99.86 per cent polling with 2,070 of the 2,073 voters exercising their franchise on Friday. As many as 15 members nominated to the town municipalities of Anekal, Mahadevapura and Attibele also exercised their franchise, but the Election Commission had placed a separate ballot box for them in compliance with a Karnataka High Court order.

Congress candidate Yousuf Sharief had moved the court questioning the voting rights of nominated members. The HC, which will hear the case again on Monday, is expected to pronounce its order on whether the votes of nominated members can be taken up for counting, which is scheduled to be held on December 14.

The court’s decision will have its ramification across India on the issue of voting rights for nominated members, observed former Karnataka Advocate General Prof Ravivarma Kumar, who is the counsel for Yousuf in the case. KPCC president D K Shivakumar had also written to the Election Commission of India in this regard. The Congress party’s apprehension is that nominated members apparently vote in favour of the candidate fielded by the ruling dispensation.

Meanwhile, members nominated to urban local bodies across the state exercised their franchise as there were no objections from rival parties. The Bengaluru Urban seat was under close watch ever since the Congress announced the candidature of Yousuf Sharief, who had declared assets worth Rs 1,744 crore in his affidavit. For violating the Model Code of Conduct by allegedly luring the electorate with inducements, an FIR was filed against him on November 30.

Another complaint was filed on December 9 over the publication of an advertisement without prior permission of the Election Commission, which is mandatory. The BJP candidate Gopinath Reddy had declared assets worth Rs 34 crore and the likes of CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Anekal Narayaswamy had campaigned for him.

