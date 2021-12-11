Act against derogatory posts on Gen Bipin Rawat: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the State police chief to initiate legal action against those who posted derogatory remarks on social media, celebrating the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Bommai told reporters at Shiggaon that every Indian should strongly condemn this act of perverted minds against the man who led the armed forces to defend the country. “This perversion cannot be tolerated. They should be punished. The culprits who posted such perverted, derogatory posts will be traced and legal action will be taken against them,” he said.

Bommai also said he visited Command Hospital in Bengaluru where IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, is being treated. “I pray for his speedy recovery. The best possible treatment is being given to him,” he said.