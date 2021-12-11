STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

App-based taxi service to start at Hubballi airport in Karnataka

In the absence of app-based taxi service at the airport, the arriving passengers used to struggle to get a taxi at a nominal price to reach their destinations.

Published: 11th December 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Air passengers are catching a taxi at Hubballi Airport.

Air passengers are catching a taxi at Hubballi Airport. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: To make a hassle-free commute, the arriving air passengers at Hubballi Airport may soon get an app-based taxi service facility at the airport premises itself very soon. 

In the absence of app-based taxi service at the airport, the passengers used to struggle to get a taxi at a nominal price to reach their destinations. The passengers kept bargaining with many taxi drivers as they charge more money than the actual rates. Therefore, many air passengers were demanding the airport authority officials to introduce some uniformity in the taxi service inside the airport premises. 

Sunil Nalavade, a businessman from the city said whenever he lands in Hubballi after his business trip, the taxi drivers demand more money to reach just 5-6 km from the airport. They have their union and most of the drivers demand the same money. When we hire a taxi from outside, they quarrel with that driver. Therefore we are forced to pay the amount as per their demand to reach our destinations.

Another traveller said due to unauthorised taxis, which demand more money, many air passengers who come here from other cities, struggle to get a fair price. During the quarrels between the drivers and passengers, the police seem as mute spectators. 

To address the woes, the Airport Authority of India finally invited a tender from eligible agencies to participate in the tender. The tender awardee will be allowed to operate for three years from the airport to other parts of the city.

According to a senior officer of the airport, they will provide space inside the terminal building and pick-up point, the tender awarded taxi service provider will be allowed to operate from those points. This will help the passengers to book taxies well in advance and they need not keep waiting for a taxi after their arrival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi airport Airport Authority of India
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp