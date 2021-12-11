App-based taxi service to start at Hubballi airport in Karnataka

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: To make a hassle-free commute, the arriving air passengers at Hubballi Airport may soon get an app-based taxi service facility at the airport premises itself very soon.

In the absence of app-based taxi service at the airport, the passengers used to struggle to get a taxi at a nominal price to reach their destinations. The passengers kept bargaining with many taxi drivers as they charge more money than the actual rates. Therefore, many air passengers were demanding the airport authority officials to introduce some uniformity in the taxi service inside the airport premises.

Sunil Nalavade, a businessman from the city said whenever he lands in Hubballi after his business trip, the taxi drivers demand more money to reach just 5-6 km from the airport. They have their union and most of the drivers demand the same money. When we hire a taxi from outside, they quarrel with that driver. Therefore we are forced to pay the amount as per their demand to reach our destinations.

Another traveller said due to unauthorised taxis, which demand more money, many air passengers who come here from other cities, struggle to get a fair price. During the quarrels between the drivers and passengers, the police seem as mute spectators.

To address the woes, the Airport Authority of India finally invited a tender from eligible agencies to participate in the tender. The tender awardee will be allowed to operate for three years from the airport to other parts of the city.

According to a senior officer of the airport, they will provide space inside the terminal building and pick-up point, the tender awarded taxi service provider will be allowed to operate from those points. This will help the passengers to book taxies well in advance and they need not keep waiting for a taxi after their arrival.