Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai keen on holding Cabinet meet in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that discussions are on with regard to holding a cabinet meeting in Belagavi during the 10-day winter session of the state legislature, scheduled to be held in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 13. He was speaking to the media at Belagavi airport.

To a question that some of the major issues of North Karnataka were not discussed in the past sessions held in Belagavi, Bommai said, “I expect that some of the important issues pertaining to North Karnataka will certainly be deliberated upon this time around.”

He expressed confidence in the BJP performing well in the elections held to 25 Council seats from local bodies’ constituencies and said that the trend was in favour of his party, according to reports given by his partymen. Bommai said every election, whether it is to the Assembly, Council or panchayats, was based on a set of different factors and equations.

The CM did not clarify which important Bills are likely to be tabled during the winter session and said the Law Minister will throw light on this. However, sources said that the Anti-Conversion Bill and the APMC Bill are expected to be introduced at the fag end of the session even if they are not on the list of Bills to be presented in the legislature before the start of the session.

Several leaders and organisations from North Karnataka are expecting the government to take some important decisions for the development of North Karnataka in the Cabinet meeting planned by Bommai in Belagavi. The shifting of several important offices from Bengaluru to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has been a major demand of people of North Karnataka.

Several forums, particularly farmers’ organisations from different parts of North Karnataka, will be staging protests during the session urging the government to fulfill their demands, besides adding pace to the process of development of North Karnataka by holding legislature sessions in Belagavi every December.