Bengaluru civic body starts to clear encroachment on CM Basavaraj Bommai’s order

Illegal structures on 2.2 acres in Srinivasapura being removed; move after complaint from former ruling party leader, BBMP NR Ramesh

Published: 11th December 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 09:39 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the directions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials started the exercise of clearing encroachments on 2.21 acres of land in Yelahanka Hobli, Srinivasapura village in survey number 15 on Friday. 

The CM issued the directives based on a complaint from former ruling party leader, BBMP, NR Ramesh against the alleged illegal occupation of 7.20 acres of land in the same survey number and encroachment of 2.21 acres of land. Talking to The New Indian Express, Ramesh alleged, “The tahsildar and revenue inspectors falsely acquired one acre of land to help Congress candidate contesting the Council elections from Bengaluru Urban, Yousuf Sharrief.”

He said, “Land on survey number 15 is spread across 11.01 acres. In 2007, the government issued a notification to auction 7.20 acres and retain 3.20 acres on the eastern side of the land. After the last date for notification ended, Sharrief made a special appeal before the DC and tahsildar seeking to participate. The DC refused to accept the application. Since there were not many takers for the land, Sharrief, using his contacts, got the land. He also violated the procedure in paying for the land. The government rates were not paid on time and amounts were deposited in installments. The DC did not take action and instead with the tahsildar made five sale deeds and issued five conversion orders.”

Ramesh said that in 2014, an announcement was made that 2.20 acres of land on the same survey number would be used to set up a solid waste management processing plant. But the land was not acquired and the land got encroached. With regards to the remaining 1.01 acres of land, the area revenue inspector, to help Sharrief, submitted a false document to the DC office, stating that villagers are voluntarily handing over the land to the government and to Sharrief to make pathway to his property. 

“Since the entire acquisition and sale a scam, the chief minister has also ordered the Bengaluru urban DC to recover one acre of land. I have also requested the CM to order for a CID probe into the sale and occupation of 7.20 acres of land,” Ramesh said.

