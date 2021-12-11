Congress to oppose Karnataka Anti-Conversion Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the State Government is said to be considering bringing a Bill against forced religious conversions in Karnataka during the winter session beginning on Monday, the opposition Congress is all set to oppose any such move.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that Congress will oppose the Bill as it targets a particular community. The Kanakapura MLA said that the BJP government should not attempt such misadventures as it is not right to hurt sentiments of any community. Many BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, had stated that such a law is required to prevent forced religious conversions.