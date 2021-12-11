STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress to oppose Karnataka Anti-Conversion Bill

Many BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, had stated that such a law is required to prevent forced religious conversions. 

Published: 11th December 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the State Government is said to be considering bringing a Bill against forced religious conversions in Karnataka during the winter session beginning on Monday, the opposition Congress is all set to oppose any such move.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that Congress will oppose the Bill as it targets a particular community. The Kanakapura MLA said that the BJP government should not attempt such misadventures as it is not right to hurt sentiments of any community. Many BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, had stated that such a law is required to prevent forced religious conversions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Karnataka forced conversions bill Karnataka Assembly DK Shivakumar
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp