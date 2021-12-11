STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC permits opening of Mantri Mall on tax payment

Published: 11th December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the Abhishek Propbuild Pvt Ltd to open Mantri Mall in the city, subject to payment of Rs 2 crore by the end of the day. The mall premises were locked by BBMP for default in payment of property tax. Hearing a petition filed by the Abhishek Propbuild Pvt Ltd and Hamara Shelters Pvt Ltd, promoters of the mall, against the action by the BBMP, the court passed the interim order.  

“Since the day has now come to an end, and Saturday and Sunday being bank holidays, the counsel of the petitioners should submit that he would deposit a cheque for Rs 4 crore with the BBMP before the end of the day and replace it with a demand draft of Rs 2 crore before 12 noon on Monday. The counsel for the BBMP placed on record documents with regard to all submissions that he has made, that the demand of tax has been communicated to the petitioners year on year and the petitioners have been in default of payment,” the court noted the arguments of the parties while adjourning the hearing to December 13, 2021.  
 

