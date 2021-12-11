JDS MLC Sandesh Nagaraj takes swipe at Sa Ra Mahesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Brushing aside talk that he was denied a ticket by the party, disgruntled JDS MLC Sandesh Nagaraj on Friday claimed that party patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son Revanna had, in fact, come to his doorstep to give him the B form to file nomination.

Stressing that the first family had insulted him, he said that the father-son duo had reached out to him with the B form knowing fully well that the JDS candidate may lose. However, things changed as the ‘maharaja’ in the party opposed it, he stressed, without naming Sa Ra Mahesh. “We have a maharaja who wants to be the sole leader,” he remarked. Nagaraj said that his tenure will end on January 5 and hinted that a new chapter in his political career will start after that.