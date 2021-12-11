STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS MLC Sandesh Nagaraj takes swipe at Sa Ra Mahesh

Nagaraj said that his tenure will end on January 5 and hinted that a new chapter in his political career will start after that.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sandesh Nagaraj

JDS MLC Sandesh Nagaraj (File photo | Twitter, @sharadasrinidhi)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Brushing aside talk that he was denied a ticket by the party, disgruntled JDS MLC Sandesh Nagaraj on Friday claimed that party patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son Revanna had, in fact, come to his doorstep to give him the B form to file nomination.

Stressing that the first family had insulted him, he said that the father-son duo had reached out to him with the B form knowing fully well that the JDS candidate may lose. However, things changed as the ‘maharaja’ in the party opposed it, he stressed, without naming Sa Ra Mahesh. “We have a maharaja who wants to be the sole leader,” he remarked. Nagaraj said that his tenure will end on January 5 and hinted that a new chapter in his political career will start after that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandesh Nagaraj HD Deve Gowda Revanna HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka MLC elections
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp