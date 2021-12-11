STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Data on vaccinated parents incomplete, tough to validate, says official

A survey on the vaccination of parents was conducted by teachers, and the statistics were given to the department of instruction but this data proves to be tough to validate.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples of school students being collected at a government high school in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Magadi Road, in Bengaluru on Friday, Dec 10, 2021

Swab samples of school students being collected at a government high school in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Magadi Road, in Bengaluru on Friday, Dec 10, 2021. (Photo | Express, Ashishkrishna HP)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of public instruction had made an attempt to collect data on the status of vaccination of parents in government schools across the state, but the data is incomplete and cannot be used.

A top official from the department revealed that the data being collected has not been consolidated from various places.

President of Karnataka State High School Association H K Manjunath told TNIE that a survey on vaccination of parents was conducted, and teachers gave the statistics to the department.

“A month and a half ago, teachers were asked to trace those who were vaccinated and those who were not, and the status of vaccine -- one dose or two doses. Their location was also traced and given to the department, but should have gone to the medical personnel,” explained Manjunath.

The survey is one of many that teachers have been part of since the onset of Covid.

However, the department considers the exercise inefficacious, as once the data comes to the department, it has to be validated.

“Validation of data of 1.6 crore people is going to be difficult. Self-reporting is not a great option,” an official said. The department’s only option is to randomly approach parents and convince them to get double vaccinated. 

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh had told reporters on Thursday that parents cannot be forced to get vaccinated, and the Supreme Court does not mandate vaccination yet.

However, they are being convinced to take the second dose.

“As a rule, we cannot tell parents that we won’t let students in, should parents not have a double vaccination certificate,” said the minister.

Another official told TNIE that it is easier to convince parents in rural areas, as there is a camaraderie between parents and teachers, and a one-to-one connection lacking in urban areas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka covid vaccination Vaccinated parents data Karnataka department of instruction
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp