Karnataka: Repeat testing of Omicron patients made part of new COVID discharge protocol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to confusion over protocol on the discharge of patients with Omicron, the Karnataka health department on Friday released detailed guidelines.

International travellers can now opt for treatment at notified private healthcare facilities. The cost of treatment will be borne by the travellers themselves.

Patients can be discharged if symptom-free 10 days after the onset of symptoms, and are negative in two RT-PCR tests 24 hours apart.

“The patient can be discharged only after two negative RT-PCR reports 24 hours apart. If the report is positive, the test should be repeated after 48 hours,” the circular stated.

The circular said that inflammatory markers (S. Ferritin, S.LDH, D-Dimer and CRP) should be normal or on a decreasing trend during a repeat test at the time of discharge for all patients.

At the time of discharge, the patient should be advised home quarantine and self-monitoring of health for seven days. The District Surveillance Officer should follow up with the patients at home.

A repeat RT-PCR test should be done on the sixth day of discharge. If the report is negative, the patient can end home quarantine.

Treatment protocol