Karnataka: Repeat testing of Omicron patients made part of new COVID discharge protocol

At the time of discharge, the patient should be advised home quarantine and self-monitoring of health for seven days.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to confusion over protocol on the discharge of patients with Omicron, the Karnataka health department on Friday released detailed guidelines.

International travellers can now opt for treatment at notified private healthcare facilities. The cost of treatment will be borne by the travellers themselves.

Patients can be discharged if symptom-free 10 days after the onset of symptoms, and are negative in two RT-PCR tests 24 hours apart.

“The patient can be discharged only after two negative RT-PCR reports 24 hours apart. If the report is positive, the test should be repeated after 48 hours,” the circular stated. 

The circular said that inflammatory markers (S. Ferritin, S.LDH, D-Dimer and CRP) should be normal or on a decreasing trend during a repeat test at the time of discharge for all patients.

At the time of discharge, the patient should be advised home quarantine and self-monitoring of health for seven days. The District Surveillance Officer should follow up with the patients at home.

A repeat RT-PCR test should be done on the sixth day of discharge. If the report is negative, the patient can end home quarantine.

Treatment protocol

  • Patients with mild infection: Can be discharged 10 days after onset of symptoms if no fever or any other symptoms for last three days before discharge.
  • The patient should maintain saturation of above 95% for the last four consecutive days (without oxygen support).
  • For moderate infection: Apart from the above criteria, there should be resolution of breathlessness and other clinical symptoms (based on report of investigations).
  • Severe infection and immuno-compromised patients: Discharge will depend on complete clinical recovery.
