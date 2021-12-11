STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Near 100% voting in Karnataka MLC elections

The results of the intensely-fought biennial elections will be announced on December 14.

Members of local bodies wait to cast their franchise in the Legislative Council election in Mysuru on Friday, Dec 10, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Udayshankar S)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The polling for 25 Legislative Council seats from 20 local body constituencies, which is set to reflect the mood in rural areas and determine the ruling BJP’s efforts to gain a majority in the 75-member Upper House, recorded a high voter turnout of 99.8 per cent on Friday.

The results of the intensely-fought biennial elections will be announced on December 14. The elections to the 25 seats were conducted as the terms of 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JDS members are ending in January 2022. This time, the voter turnout was slightly higher than 99.6 per cent recorded in these constituencies in December 2015.

Belagavi was at the top with 99.98% turnout, Bengaluru Rural recorded 99.9%, Bengaluru Urban 99.86% and Kolar 99.96%. The total number of voters is 99,062. Though the results will not have any bearing on the stability of the BJP government, they can significantly alter the equation in the Council. At present, the BJP is the single largest party with 32 seats, Congress 29 seats and JDS 12. Top BJP leaders, including CM Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and ministers, went all guns blazing as the party is keen to win at least 13 seats to retain the majority in the Council. With that, the saffron party will not have to depend on JDS to pass the bills. The party had earlier found it difficult to get the anti-cow slaughter bill, and it also had to compromise on the Council Chairman’s post. 

“We are confident of winning 15 seats and getting a clear majority,” BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said. Congress hopes to retain 14 seats it had won in 2015. “During campaigning, we raised several important issues, including price rise,” said KPCC working president and party candidate from Dharwad local body constituency, Saleem Ahmed. Hoping to maintain the momentum it gained after winning the Hanagal bypoll, the party deployed senior leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, to campaign extensively.

Both BJP and Congress have played it safe by deciding to field single candidates even in the five dual candidate seats to avoid a split in its votes. JDS has confined itself to six seats and is fighting to retain its hold in the Old Mysuru region.  

