Peddlers hide drugs in public, customers pick them up later  

Sources said the gang was selling the contraband to their customers without coming in direct contact with them.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:11 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who had arrested five youths on charges of drug peddling in Madivala recently, have found that the accused placed drugs in public places and shared the location with the buyer, who picked up the contraband later. The police had arrested Pranav V M, Shyamdas, Anubhav Raveendran KK, Shamil Y and Mohammed Sakariya, and had seized MDMA and ganja worth around Rs 10 lakh.

Sources said the gang was selling the contraband to their customers without coming in direct contact with them. “As the police are cracking down on drug peddlers, the gang had planned to evade detection and arrest. They interacted with their customers only over phone and took orders. They would keep the drugs in a public place as no one would suspect that there could be drugs,” an officer said.

“They would choose a tree or a bench in a park and keep the drugs. They clicked the photos and shared them with the customer. They also shared the location where the drugs were dropped. On receiving the message, the customer would go to the spot and pick up the contraband. In this way they avoided suspicion,” the officer said.

