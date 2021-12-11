Students bully Hindi teacher at government school in Karnataka

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: An incident of students bullying their teacher at the government high school, Nallur in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district has gone viral with public demanding strict action against the students.

The incident which occurred last Monday has been going viral on social media platforms since Thursday after which there was an outrage against the five students.

According to the school authorities, Hindi teacher Prakash had recently joined the school and was conducting the class when one of the students tried to hit him with a dustbin and then put the bin on his head.

Speaking to TNIE the teacher, Prakash, said that, some of the students consume Gutkha and littered in the class. "When I asked them to maintain the sanctity of the classroom, they quarreled with me and put the basket on me. Even though the incident occurred on Monday, I took it lightly and continued my classes. The students also came to the classes regularly. However, after Thursday when the incident went viral, the students are absent from the classes. Fearing future trouble, I have decided not to lodge any complaint", he said.

After the incident became public news, MLA Madal Virupakshappa, DDPI Thippeswamy rushed to the school and interacted with the staff. They decided to take in writing from the students that they would not indulge in such activities in the future. Considering the future of the students, the teachers decided not to lodge any complaint with police.

However, villagers on coming to know about the incident have demanded strict action against the students so that it would be a lesson for others and so that respect for the teaching profession prevails

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said he would collect a report from the DDPI and will take action based on that.

