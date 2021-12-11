STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students bully Hindi teacher at government school in Karnataka, lead to outrage

A video of five students of the Government High School in Nallur, Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, misbehaving with their Hindi teacher went viral on Friday.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A video of five students of the Government High School in Nallur, Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, misbehaving with their Hindi teacher went viral on Friday. The incident, which occurred last Monday, was on all social media platforms since Thursday, leading to outrage against the five students. The public is now demanding strict action against these students.

According to the school authorities, the teacher Prakash, who recently moved from Haveri district, was holding the class when one of the students tried to hit him with a dustbin, and then put the bin on his head. Prakash had reprimanded the students who were consuming gutka and littering the classroom, and told them to maintain discipline, when they started misbehaving.

A video clip of some  Government High School students in Nallur, Channagiri taluk, misbehaving with their Hindi teacher | Express

Prakash told TNIE that some of the students consume gutkha, and when I advised them to maintain the sanctity of the classrooms, they quarrelled with me and put the basket on me. I took it lightly and continued my classes. The students also came to classes regularly. However, on Thursday when the incident went viral, the students were absent. Fearing trouble, I decided not to lodge a complaint even after the arrival of the MLA and DDPI, Prakash said.

MLA Madal Virupakshappa and DDPI Thippeswamy rushed to the school and interacted with the staff. They decided to take in writing from the students they would not indulge in such activities in future, and keeping in mind their future careers, teachers decided not to lodge a police complaint. 

Amid this, the villagers have demanded strict action against these students so that it would be a lesson for others. Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said he would collect a report from the DDPI and take action based on that.

