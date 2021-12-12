A Karnataka village sets the stage

G Subash Chandra By

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka has been an audience to a rich tapestry of performing arts and theatre, nurtured by maestros and virtuosos. This vibrant cultural thread, however, is gradually losing its place in the current, tech-driven entertainment options. Taking up the noble task of ensuring that it is not curtains down on this hallowed tradition, a religious institution from Chitradurga district has been running a theatre school and repertory, entertaining the state’s discerning citizens.

The Lingayat religious institution, Sanehalli Mutt -- headed by Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamiji -- is the centre of cultural activities at Sanehalli village in Hosadurga taluk. It began with Shivakumara Kala Sangha 33 years ago, where the Swamiji experimented with theatre, earning Sanehalli the title, ‘Ranga Kashi’. Other performing arts like Yakshagana, Bayalata, and Togalu Gombe Kunitha too are performed here.

Influenced by KV Subbanna’s NINASAM (Nilakanteshwara Natya Seva Sangha), Panditharadhya launched Shiva Sanchara by gaining insights from gifted stage directors like CG Krishna Swamy and Ashok Badardinni. The institute has hosted many plays, which include Shoka Chakra, Urilingapeddi, Mahabelaku, Soole Sankavve, Nammellara Buddha and Amrapali. All the characters in these plays are portrayed by the students of Shivakumara Ranga Prayoga Shale.

The pontiff is a playwright himself and his most famous work ‘Santyage Ninthane Kabeera’ has captivated audiences. Besides, other plays like Maranave Mahanavami, penned by late pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, and others by Chandrashekara Kambara are also presented here. The school accommodates 20 students, selected from humble families across Karnataka.

Principal Jagadish R says, “Our thrust is on acting and students from all over the state love to join our school. While only two staffers manage the school, until now, thousands of students have passed out.”

He says, “Once a programme is fixed, three unique dramas are selected, rehearsed and performed by the students for Shiva Sanchara. Every year, the movement begins with the inauguration of the national drama festival, held in the first week of November. Then, they present close to 150 shows all over the state and the country. Till now, 72 different themes have been performed and over 3,000 shows presented.”

Basava and Sharana philosophy

The plays usually have a touch of Sharana philosophy and the teachings of reformer Basaveshwara. In 2007, the Swamiji’s plays Jangamadedege, Taledanda and Sankranthi were translated into Hindi and performed under the banner, ‘Bharat Ranga Sanchar’. More than 45 shows across 21 cities were held and a similar event was organised in 2013.

The Swami took the help of well-known stage director late CG Krishna Swamy, who hailed from Challakere taluk of the district, to guide him in developing the school. Under CGK’s guidance, the construction of the only Greek-style amphitheatre in these parts was realised. Christened ‘Sri Shivakumara Open Air Theatre’, it can accommodate over 5,000 spectators. It plays host to the school’s annual theatre festival, when people from the vicinity catch works of Shakespeare, Chekhov and Kalidasa. CGK has been laid to rest in this theatre as a mark of respect.

Davanagere MLA Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa has also presented a state-of-the-art indoor rangamandira at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The Shivakumara Award for eminent theatre personalities, comprising a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a plaque, has been instituted. So far, CGK, C Basavalingaiah, and B Jayashree among others have been conferred with the award.

Challenge of the times

The Sanehalli school has persevered hard to keep up with the times. “With the rise of National School of Drama, NINASAM and others, the dimension of theatre has changed. Organising a play is a costly affair. Professional and amateur theatre need resurrection,” Panditharadhya says. The Shivakumara Kala Sangha too has improved its technology. Today, its plays are showcased online via social media and on www.shivasanchara.org. Theatre is an integral part of Sanehalli’s vibe. Unlike most people around the world, residents of this unique ‘theatre village’ in central Karnataka wake up every morning to the sound of applause.