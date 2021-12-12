STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress launches membership drive in Karnataka

A digital membership enroller will be appointed at each booth and they will visit houses to register members using the party app.

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress on Saturday started a massive membership drive at over 2000 locations across Karnataka. Many senior leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah and former ministers, took part in the drive at the block level. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said enrolling as a party member is a must to contest any elections and also to hold positions in the party. 

A digital membership enroller will be appointed at each booth and they will visit houses to register members using the party app. On Saturday, around 50,000 people were waiting to be registered, he said.  Each ‘active member’ will have to enroll 25 members. Members will be registered using the party app and after verification. “Even my details were verified,” he said.  Shivakumar said MLC CM Ibrahim had visited the party office to enroll and also discuss party issues. Since Ibrahim was not carrying an identity card with him, he decided to enroll as a member at the booth, Shivakumar added.

