STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ensure pothole-free roads, Bengaluru civic body chief tells officials 

The Chief Commissioner directed the officials to ensure that all street lights are  in working condition and the roads are well lit with LED lights.

Published: 12th December 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru potholes

A motorist precariously rides a two-wheeler on a pothole-ridden road at Majestic in Bengaluru on Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. (Photo | Express, Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday ordered the zonal and joint commissioners and all engineers to immediately start road repair works along all arterial and sub-arterial roads. After holding a virtual meeting with zonal officials, Gupta directed them to immediately take up the repair works and complete them at the earliest. Gupta said the officials should ensure that all the roads are free of potholes and the roads in all the 100 villages are restored immediately.

He directed the zonal officials to prepare and submit a list of roads that need immediate attention and the ongoing works and those completed, to the BBMP head office, immediately. Gupta also told the engineers and zonal heads to check roads in every zone which need to be repaired and are poorly lit. The Chief Commissioner directed the officials to ensure that all street lights are in working condition and the roads are well lit with LED lights.

Due to unprecedented and unseasonal rain, multiple deadlines to rid the city of potholes which were set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BBMP Chief Commissioner were not met by the civic body engineers. The work had come to a near standstill in most parts of the city due to the rain. But as the rains have started to recede, directives to resume road repair works have been issued. However, no new deadlines have been set, said a senior BBMP official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Potholes free roads Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp