Ensure pothole-free roads, Bengaluru civic body chief tells officials 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday ordered the zonal and joint commissioners and all engineers to immediately start road repair works along all arterial and sub-arterial roads. After holding a virtual meeting with zonal officials, Gupta directed them to immediately take up the repair works and complete them at the earliest. Gupta said the officials should ensure that all the roads are free of potholes and the roads in all the 100 villages are restored immediately.

He directed the zonal officials to prepare and submit a list of roads that need immediate attention and the ongoing works and those completed, to the BBMP head office, immediately. Gupta also told the engineers and zonal heads to check roads in every zone which need to be repaired and are poorly lit. The Chief Commissioner directed the officials to ensure that all street lights are in working condition and the roads are well lit with LED lights.

Due to unprecedented and unseasonal rain, multiple deadlines to rid the city of potholes which were set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BBMP Chief Commissioner were not met by the civic body engineers. The work had come to a near standstill in most parts of the city due to the rain. But as the rains have started to recede, directives to resume road repair works have been issued. However, no new deadlines have been set, said a senior BBMP official.