Four arrested in Mangaluru in ‘moral policing’ case

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Police have arrested four people in connection with a moral policing incident. A suo motu case was registered following a viral video of a girl and boy being harassed in a bus. The arrested have been identified as Prakash, Raghavendra, Ranjith and Pavan.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters that over five people were involved in the moral policing incident. The girl, a student of a private college, was travelling in a bus along with the boy from a different faith to Udupi. The girl hails from Udupi while the boy is from Shivamogga.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl and the boy were made to get off the bus, harassed and asked to show their identity cards. The accused have been booked under Sections 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Four detained in assault case

The Mangaluru City Police have also detained four people in connection with an attack on a man on Friday night. Mohammad Riyaz alias Riyaz Ahmad, aged 40, was brutally attacked by a group of 7-8 youths. Riyaz is an autorickshaw driver, who also has a real estate business.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the incident occurred near Neermarga Padu post office. “The group attacked him with bats, iron rods and beer bottles. Riyaz was shifted to a private hospital and he is said to be out of danger. We have detained four persons,” he said. The Commissioner said they recovered footwear worn by a woman on the spot. “We will further investigate further to whom the footwear belongs. We have gathered information about the reasons behind the attempt to murder. We are questioning the four accused and will soon arrest all other accused,” he said.

Moral policing: Three held

Meanwhile, Manipal Police have arrested three people on the charges of moral policing in Mannapalla lake on Saturday. Accused Sanjay Kumar, Pranesh and Vinuth Poojary from Parkala reportedly attacked Altaf (27) of Saligrama who was found with his friend at the lake. It is said the girl from another community was his neighbour. Sources said the victim along with the girl had come to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rajathadri for some work. Both of them went to the lake when they were attacked. A case was registered under Sections 341, 504, 506, and 323, read with 34 of IPC.