Incentive for cows at private goshalas in Karnataka to see hike: Minister  

The minister did not say the degree of increase in the incentive that would be affected in the state, but added certainly it will not be as low as Rs 17 anymore.

Published: 12th December 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

State Minister for Animal Husbandry department- Prabhu Chauhan speaking in Udupi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  State Minister for Animal Husbandry department- Prabhu Chauhan said that to further the cause of cattle conservation in the state, his department had envisioned the idea of opening Goshalas (cow rehabilitation and rearing centers) in every district. Now taking a step ahead, minister said the incentives paid to each cow at the private Goshalas will be increased from the present amount of Rs 17 per day.

''As I toured Gujarat state and studied that the incentive to each cow at private Goshalas in that state was Rs 30 per day, the incentive at Karnataka state will be increased'' he said. He spoke on Sunday after inaugurating state level conference of cow products manufacturers held at Rajangana of Sri Krishna Matha here as part of ‘Vishwarpanam’ marking the conclusion of Paryaya Term of Sri Admar Matha.

''After the new Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act was brought, we could safeguard 10,000 cows as they were in the brink of ending up in the slaughter houses. As many as 500 cases were booked under the provisions of the new law. Those who opposed this law have knocked the doors of the High Court through public interest litigation (PIL), but we are hopeful that the court's verdict will be in our favour," he said.

He said only stringent law that would not allow the perpetrators to go scot-free can save the cows from reaching the slaughter houses. Home minister Araga Jnanendra too is in favour of strict law and action against those who engage in illegal transportation of cows for slaughtering purposes, said MLA from Aurad. Chauhan also said as many as 275 Pashu Sanjeevini, a mobile vet ambulance will be brought to state soon.

A one-of-a-kind cattle war room set up by Karnataka state government in June this year has received about 30,000 calls and immediate measures followed to provide emergency treatment to cattle, he said.
 

