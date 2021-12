By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra along with CM Basavaraj Bommai and DGP Praveen Sood on Sunday visited the Commad Hospital to enquire the health of group captain Varun Singh who is undergoing treatment.

Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in the helicopter crash.

Jnanendra met Singh's s parents and assured all support and help from the state government.