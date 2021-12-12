Karnataka: Four students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya test Covid positive

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Four students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the infectious Covid-19 at Devarahalli village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district on Sunday.

As soon as the Rapid Antigen Test came positive, the entire premises was sealed down and the district surveillance officials took the samples of all the 539 people including 25 staff of the school. The students who tested positive have been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital at Davangere.

District surveillance officer Dr GD Raghavan said that the reports of all the 539 people is expected this evening and we are also tracing their movements and incase they have interacted with their parents they will also be tested and isolated if found positive.

Further he said that till now 4882 students are tested among which 3667 have tested negative and reports of 1215 is yet to come.

