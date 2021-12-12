Karnataka government to appoint 15,000 school teachers soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is recruiting 15,000 primary school teachers soon to overcome a severe shortage at government schools across the state, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday.

Taking to social media, he said 10,000 teachers will be recruited for classes 6 to 8, while another 5,000 educators will be hired especially for the Kalyana-Karnataka region. He said a notification on the appointment process will be released next week.

The government had appointed 23,000 guest teachers. The new recruitments are in addition to the appointment of 4,000 guest teachers that was announced recently.The state has been struggling to cope with the sudden rush of students from private schools to government-run ones after the onset of Covid.