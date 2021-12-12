STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lance Naik Teja’s remains to be taken to hometown from Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the soldier’s family.  

Lance Naik Sai Teja's being brought to the Yelahanka Air Force Station. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officers of the Indian Air Force and Paramilitary Forces on Saturday paid their last respects to Lance Naik Boggala Sai Teja, who lost his life in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash at Coonoor on December 8, along with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 10 other military officials. 

The IAF brought the Lance Naik’s mortal remains from Sulur Air Base to Yelahanka Air Force Station, where they were kept for a while and honoured, before being shifted to the Air Force Command Hospital on Old Airport Road later.

The mortal remains reached the airbase by a special aircraft around 12.30 pm. Senior officers paid their respects with full military honours to the brave soldier. The body will be handed over to his family in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with the mortal remains being carried in a special ambulance to his hometown, Madanapalle, by road.

Sai Teja is survived by his wife Symala, two children - son Mokshagna (5) and daughter Darshini (2) - and his parents. He had joined the Army through a recruitment drive in Guntur in 2012 and was appointed Personal Security Officer to Gen Rawat earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the soldier’s family.  

Survivor critical

According to sources, the condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash, continues to be critical, while he is stable. 

