Bengaluru school under lens for sending students on Hyderabad trip

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite strict guidelines in place due to Covid-19, a city school has allowed 122 students to go on a four-day school trip to Hyderabad, according to the Department of Public Instruction. The children, all over 14 years of age and students of Cluny Convent High School, Jalahalli, were sent on the trip on Friday and are yet to return.

Speaking to TNIE, Block Education Officer, Bengaluru North, T N Kamalakara, said, “We’re taking the matter very seriously as they had not taken any prior permission for the trip. We’ve contacted the school and directed both the principal and the management to order the children back wherever they are.”

As of now, no formal action is being taken against the school, with only the students being ordered back. Kamalakara said that further action and a formal order will be issued to the school on Monday. “We got an anonymous call on Friday, so we sent a few officers to look into the allegation and found that the students had indeed been sent on the trip.”

Kamalakara said, “They had not taken any prior permission from any of the authorities, though they are a state board school, and individually took the decision to organise the trip after taking consent from the parents. The students have gone on the trip in three separate buses with four to five teachers accompanying them.” However, contrading the BEO, the school principal claimed that rumours are being spread regarding the school.