Karnataka needs more eye donors, says state Health Minister Sudhakar

The country needs one lakh eye donations every year, but has only 5 per cent of donors. It is important to create awareness regarding eye donation, the minister said.

Published: 12th December 2021 07:03 AM

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government is looking to promote the setting up of more eye hospitals in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of a private eye hospital, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar urged private establishments to not only concentrate on establishing new facilities but also to create awareness about eye donation in society. 

The country needs one lakh eye donations every year, but has only 5 per cent of donors. It is important to create awareness regarding eye donation, the minister said.“We have a severe shortage of eye donors. Only 5 per cent of the people are donating their eyes. Especially, during the Covid times, eye donation has further taken a hit. The government will always support such noble causes and we also promote the establishment of eye hospitals in the state,” said Sudhakar, in reference to Agarwal Eye Hospital’s expansion plans in the state.

He further encouraged private hospitals to conduct eye camps in rural areas, while urging citizens to seek treatment early and receive appropriate surgery.Over the next three years, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital plans to invest over `175 crore in expanding its presence in Karnataka. “Our largest presence is in Karnataka. We have 11 hospitals in Bengaluru alone,” said Adil Agarwal, the hospital CEO.

