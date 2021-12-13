STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress MLC Ibrahim meets Siddu, DKS, eyes Council Oppn leader post

Interestingly, another senior MLC Allum Veerabhadrappa along with KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed also called on Siddaramaiah.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC CM Ibrahim, who had distanced himself from the Congress  in the recent past and renewed his friendship with the JDS top brass, is seemingly trying to patch up with the Grand Old Party.Ibrahim, who had even skipped the event where Abdul Jabbar was appointed KPCC minority cell president in Bengaluru recently, met Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Saturday and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

When quizzed about him lobbying for the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Council, Ibrahim admitted that he too was an aspirant. The term of the incumbent Leader of the Opposition in the Council SR Patil ends on January 5, 2022.

“I spoke to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in this regard. I have also received a call from the party high command in Delhi. I will wait for their call before making any move and that will be only after Sankranti in January,” he told reporters after meeting Siddaramaiah. 

Interestingly, another senior MLC Allum Veerabhadrappa along with KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed also called on Siddaramaiah.There are murmurs in the political corridors that Veerabhadrappa, a senior Veerashaiva Lingayat leader, is also in the race to succeed SR Patil. However, sources reveal that the Congress high command is in favour of another MLC B K Hariprasad.
 

