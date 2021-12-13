Deve Gowda to attend biography launch today, but will not speak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Furrows in a Field — The Unexplored Life of H D Deve Gowda’, a biography of the former Prime Minister and JDS veteran leader by author Sugatha Srinivasaraju, in due for release in New Delhi on Monday.

Gowda, wife Chennamma, his family members, son-in-laws Dr CN Manjunath and Dr Chandrashekar, and others are scheduled to participate in the launch of the biography. Gowda will be in the audience and will not speak or participate because it is an independent work, Srinivasaraju told TNIE. Veteran politicians Farooq Abdullah, Jairam Ramesh, Sitaram Yechury and P Chidambaram are expected to attend the event, where eminent lawyer Fali S Nariman will release the book.

Referring to the incidents of July 31 and August 1, 1991, in the Lok Sabha, the book recalls how during a heated discussion on Manmohan Singh’s first budget, Gowda had rushed to the well of the House to pressure the government to roll back its decision to end subsidies for the farm sector. “I am a farmer and a tiller’s son, and I will not allow this. I will sit on dharna...,” he had said then.

In 2002, when farmer suicides were being reported in big numbers from across India, Gowda took a delegation of nearly 2,000 farmers from Karnataka by train to Delhi, and got them an audience with then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. “It was unprecedented, especially for a former PM, to protest in this manner. People in Delhi were bewildered,” says the book, published by Penguin Random House India. “As a tribute to Gowda’s lifelong commitment to the farmers’ cause, his policy initiatives for the peasant community, and stellar pro-farmer budget of 1996-97, the farmers of Punjab named one of the finest varieties of paddy as ‘Deve Gowda’.”