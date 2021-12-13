STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forgetful flyers leave 32,169 items behind mainly gadgets in last 8 months at  Kempegowda International Airport

Published: 13th December 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forgetful flyers have left behind a whopping 32,169 items inside Kempegowda International Airport and its surroundings in the past eight months. Electronic items dominate the list, says airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

A BIAL spokesperson said that 9,962 items had been deposited at the ‘Lost and Found’ section of the airport from April 1 to November 30 this year. “Personal electronic articles are the most forgotten, and constitute 30 per cent of the total number of articles we receive. Mobiles, iPads, headphones/earphones and device chargers figure in this list.” 

Electronic items are most often left behind in the dash to reach the boarding gates, says BIAL. “The highest number of lost articles is from the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PSEC) area,” the spokesperson added. A total of 1,089 pieces of jewellery and 2,083 cash entries have also been registered. In pandemic-hit 2020-2021, only 21,273 articles were deposited during the entire financial year, said BIAL. By contrast, 2019-2020 saw 42,339 items at the ‘Lost and Found’ counter.

A standard rule is followed for lost items: Items are retained for one month from the date of deposit and are disposed of if not claimed within this time. Indian passports are posted with the Regional Passport Office, while foreign passports are sent to the respective embassies after a 30 day-retention period; Bank cards, cheque books and pass books are disposed of after 48 hours. Perishables such as food are disposed of within 24 hours.

Details of all items are uploaded on the airport website, and can be reached on this link:  https://www.bengaluruairport.com/travellers/passenger-services/lost-found.html

Procedure to reclaim lost items 

Call airport 24x7 helpline: 080-66782257 
(within India) or +918066782257 (from abroad)

Owner should produce copy of boarding pass, details of items being claimed, government photo-ID proof 

Those authorised to claim the item should furnish govt ID of owner and boarding pass, own ID details, authorisation letter from owner 

If you spot an item inside the airport, contact CISF personnel or airport employee. Take care not to touch any unclaimed article until the CISF team screens it 

