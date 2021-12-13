Karnataka: Farmers to protest outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Farmers from different parts of the state will stage a dharna in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi under the leadership of farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on the first day of the winter session on Monday demanding that the State Government withdraw the amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act. President of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekar said farmers will continue their protest until the State Government withdraws the ‘contentious’ Bills, which he said were against farmers. “We will conduct Mahapanchayats in all Assembly seats in Karnataka and show black flags to ministers in their programmes. The government must respond to the problems of the farmers,’’ he said.

The farmers claimed that the government will provide a good market to corporates besides handing over agricultural land to them.The government should withdraw the three farm laws which have been already withdrawn by the Centre, he said while condemning the statement of Law Minister JC Madhuswamy that the State need not withdraw them if the Centre had already repealed it Kodihalli said that the State Government will be known as anti-farmer if it worked against the interest of farmers.