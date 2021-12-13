STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Farmers to protest outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi  

The farmers claimed that the government will provide a good market to corporates besides handing over agricultural land to them.

Published: 13th December 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Farmers from different parts of the state will stage a dharna in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi under the leadership of farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on the first day of the winter session on Monday demanding that the State Government withdraw the amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act. President of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekar said farmers will continue their protest until the State Government withdraws the ‘contentious’ Bills, which he said were against  farmers. “We will conduct Mahapanchayats in all Assembly seats in Karnataka and show black flags to ministers in their programmes. The government must respond to the problems of the farmers,’’ he said.  

The farmers claimed that the government will provide a good market to corporates besides handing over agricultural land to them.The government should withdraw the three farm laws which have been already withdrawn by the Centre, he said while condemning the statement of Law Minister JC Madhuswamy that the State need not  withdraw them if the Centre had already repealed it Kodihalli said that the State Government will be known as anti-farmer if it worked against the interest of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka farmers protest
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp