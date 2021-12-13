Karnataka: Hospital staffer held for stealing gold chain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police have arrested a 27-year-old staffer of a private hospital for stealing a gold chain from an elderly woman patient, who was admitted for Covid treatment. The accused has been identified as Imtiyaz, who hails from Chitradurga. The accused, who resides in Hesaraghatta, was working in the ICU.

A senior police officer said a complaint was filed by the woman’s family members in April this year. The investigation led to the discovery of Imtiyaz’s role in the theft. Soon after the crime, he left his job and went absconding. The police were tracking his movements and caught him on Saturday.

He confessed that he was waiting for the woman to sleep after taking an injection. He then removed the 70-grams chain worth Rs 3 lakh from her neck, and sold it to a relative for Rs 2.38 lakh. The police recovered the valuables based on his information.